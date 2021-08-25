Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $785,826.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $785,826.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.75 or 0.00788340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00102019 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.