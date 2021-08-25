Jane D. Carlin Sells 980 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

THG opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

