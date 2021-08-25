James T. Judson Sells 4,984 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OMCL opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

