Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $60,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. 4,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

