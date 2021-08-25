Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

