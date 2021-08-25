Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,945,367.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.03. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

