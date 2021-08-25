Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,979 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 519,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

