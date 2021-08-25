Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $50,000. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Precigen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $176,706,275.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,986 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,214 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.