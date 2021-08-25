Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.