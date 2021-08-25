Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

