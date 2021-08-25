Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,380 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Materion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

