J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells $361,361.00 in Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JCOM stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. 243,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,739. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 59.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 201.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 16.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 99,252.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 5,767.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

