J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells $361,361.00 in Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JCOM stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. 243,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,739. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 59.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 201.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 16.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 99,252.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 5,767.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
