Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITRM. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.91.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 190.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.