iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.53 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

