iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $265.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $265.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

