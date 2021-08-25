iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Boosted by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.57. 1,632,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,944,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.