iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.