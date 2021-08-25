iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IGV traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.35. The company had a trading volume of 933,646 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

