iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.55

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $421.55 and last traded at $420.99, with a volume of 48970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.28.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.88.
About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
