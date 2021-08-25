iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.55

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $421.55 and last traded at $420.99, with a volume of 48970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.