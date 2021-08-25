iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.