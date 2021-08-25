iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.86

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.86 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 55278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

