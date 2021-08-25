Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.