IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $168,700.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,366. The company has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a P/E ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.58. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

