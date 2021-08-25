Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 154,581 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

