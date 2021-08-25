Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aug 25th, 2021

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 154,581 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

