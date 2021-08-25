Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.17.

INTU stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $555.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

