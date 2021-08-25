Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $555.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.30.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.54.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

