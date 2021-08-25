Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.59 ($3.05).

ISP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

