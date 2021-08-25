Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.46). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

