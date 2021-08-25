International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

