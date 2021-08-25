Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,487,811 shares in the company, valued at $502,881,386.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,360 shares of company stock worth $43,722,128. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

