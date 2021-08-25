Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $79.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.75. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

