Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0020 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 190.3% higher against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $364,096.02 and $73,778.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00785212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00101168 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

