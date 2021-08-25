Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 3,100 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $12,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TCDA stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 252.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.