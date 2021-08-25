Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 3,425 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

REGN opened at $669.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $586.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

