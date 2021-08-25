Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
