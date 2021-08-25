Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

