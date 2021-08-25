Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 102,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

