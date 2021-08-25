Insider Selling: Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

