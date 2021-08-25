Insider Selling: Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
