Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells 115 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

ALG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.38. 23,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

