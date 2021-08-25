Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases 899 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,795.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.