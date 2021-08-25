Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Acquires 12,100 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOTJ opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

