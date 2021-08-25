Insider Buying: Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIRI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,001. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

