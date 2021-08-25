Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,608. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

