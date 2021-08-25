Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -508.62 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

