Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 310 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

