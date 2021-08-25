Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

