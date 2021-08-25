Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

NFG opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

