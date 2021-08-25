Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 232 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,017 shares of company stock worth $2,779,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

