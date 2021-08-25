Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 125 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAA opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.
In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
