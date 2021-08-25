Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 125 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

