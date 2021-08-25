Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $703,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,146 shares of company stock valued at $741,852 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.